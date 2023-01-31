Mechanicsville man dies in crash off I-295 exit ramp in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 41-year-old Mechanicsville man died in a crash late Saturday night when his car ran off the side of an Interstate 295 exit ramp, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before midnight when the driver of a 2011 Ford Flex ran off of the ramp to Pole Green Road and hit a tree.

State Police said the driver died at the scene and was later identified as Daniel Edward Houck of Mechanicsville. He was wearing his seat belt.

Speed is thought to be a factor in this crash, State Police said.

This crash remains under investigation.