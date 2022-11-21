Woman charged with DUI after four-vehicle crash on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old Aylett woman driving under the influence was responsible for a four-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 295 Sunday night, Virginia State Police said.

Seven people involved in the crash were transported to VCU Medical Center, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 31.

State Police said the at-fault driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

This crash investigation is still ongoing and there is a possibility for more charges.