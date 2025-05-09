Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver dead after car ran off the road, overturned on I-295 in Henrico, state police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 9, 2025
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver is dead after a crash along Interstate 295 South in Henrico County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near the 25 mile marker around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Virginia State Police, the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, died from their injuries at the scene.
Troopers are working to identify the driver and notify family members.

State police are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone