Driver dead after car ran off the road, overturned on I-295 in Henrico, state police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver is dead after a crash along Interstate 295 South in Henrico County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near the 25 mile marker around 2:30 p.m.



According to the Virginia State Police, the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, died from their injuries at the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the driver and notify family members.

State police are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

