23-year-old Hopewell man dies after car crashes off exit ramp

WTVR
Posted at 9:21 AM, Aug 26, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 23-year-old man died when his car crashed off an interstate exit ramp early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2019 Honda Civic was taking the ramp from Interstate 295 north to Interstate 64 east when the driver ran off the left side of the road and lost control, flipping over and hitting trees.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He died on the scene, State Police said.

He was later identified as Robert William Scott of Hopewell.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

