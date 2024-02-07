Petersburg fire crews respond to early morning fire at International Paper

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire crews in Petersburg had a busy morning as they were called at around 3:00 a.m. to the International Paper facility on Wells Road. A worker at the facility was the one who called in the fire.

Once they arrived crews found a tractor trailer attached to the building in the loading dock area was on fire. CBS 6 is told that the truck was full of paper rolls. The fire was under control in about an hour after crews arrived.

Fire officials tells CBS 6 that the fire did go inside the building but there's minimal damage from the fire. There is severe water damage inside however.

Crews say that members of both the Petersburg Fire department and the Chesterfield mobile ventilation unit were called in to respond to the fire. Thankfully no injuries are being reported by either workers or first responders.

Petersburg fire crews expect to be on the scene until at least 9 a.m. The fire is now under investigation.

