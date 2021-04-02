Interfaith group hopes 'Good Friday' walk will shine light on 2020 issues

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be a day for reflection for the interfaith organization, Clergy Against Racism (CAR), as they walk through the streets of Richmond, hoping to bring light to many of the issues faced in 2020.

The organization is made up of black, white and Jewish congregations, who said they will start at Third Street Bethel AME Church and walk three miles throughout the city.

They plan on making stops in Jackson Ward, Navy Hill, the Capitol and even parts of VCU's campus.

They said the goal is to remembers Jesus's crucifixion, while also addressing multiple racial justice issues that the country saw in 2020.

"The Good Friday walk attempts to mash together Jesus' journey on Good Friday, with our own journey through our own city, as we face up to racial justice issues that are confronting all of us," said Alex Evans, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church. "We're well aware of our own history in the city that is built on the backs of black and brown people."

"We're all on a journey. That's an important one. And it's a journey toward transformation and healing. We have a ways to go on that journey as we've learned in the last 10 or 12 months," Evans added.

Due to COVID, they will be limiting groups of walkers to 15 people. The walk is set to begin at 9 a.m.

There will also be a zoom town hall meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on the organization, click here.