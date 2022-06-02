Instagram to feature Virginia AMBER Alerts

RICHMOND, Va., — Instagram is partnering with law enforcement to share AMBER Alerts and details about missing children.

If you are an Instagram user, you will now receive Virginia AMBER Alerts directly within the app.

The app, owned by Facebook's parent company Meta, has joined forces with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

NCMEC works with Virginia State Police to bring AMBER Alerts into the community.

In Virginia, there are more than 230 children missing from their families.

Nationwide, half a million children vanish from their parents in the US, according to Findthekids.org.

Not all of those children would be AMBER Alert eligible as it is only issued for a child who:

Has been abducted

Is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death

There is enough information about the child, suspect, and/or suspect’s vehicle to share

Roya Winner, Meta’s social impact communications manager, said she believed resources and partnerships like this will help.

“I think we all know that feeling when you get the sound on your phone, you get the alert, but there are no photos attached to that it's just text,” Winner said. “So being able to see the photo, get the crucial information, and then on Instagram and Facebook, you can directly call the hotline, which directly connects you to local authorities.”

You don't have to update your Instagram apps or sign up to receive the alerts.

AMBER Alerts are, of course, also available on the CBS 6 news app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.