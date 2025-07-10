Former Richmond Kickers start soccer league for athletes with intellectual disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. — Joao Gomiero has played soccer professionally in front of thousands of roaring fans for years. Now, he wants other athletes to experience that environment firsthand.

Gomiero and Nil Vinyals met while playing for the Richmond Kickers and saw a gap in the competitive soccer space for athletes with intellectual disabilities while volunteering with a nonprofit soccer program in Richmond.

The pair decided to start the Inspire Soccer League, the first-ever yearlong competitive soccer league for those athletes. The Inspire Soccer League is powered by Project Inspire, their nonprofit dedicated to the cause and supported by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“I think the goal is to inspire people to feel as athletes. Just like me and Nil get to play professional soccer and be in front of like 8,000 people at City Stadium. We want to inspire athletes to do the same thing. But also inspire them to feel as athletes rather than just recreational,” Gomiero said.

By utilizing each team’s existing fan base and local community of supporters, the league creates the framework for athletes to play for their hometown on the biggest stage.

“I think once you started getting involved with this community, you realize that there's so much potential. They're so true to themselves, and I think that's a big lesson to ourselves,” Gomiero added.

This type of partnership has proven successful in other countries, such as Spain’s La Liga Genuine.

The Inspire Soccer League will also create a pool of players to form U.S. national teams, giving players the opportunity to compete internationally at events like the Virtus Americas Games and the Virtus World Futsal Championships, according to a press release.

The U.S. Soccer Federation awarded them a $100,000 grant to help launch their inaugural season next month.

The funds will be used for staff members, event coordination, and travel.

“I found an opportunity to inspire people through the game that I love. I think it was the combination of both, the best of both worlds,” Gomiero said.

Project Inspire’s focus extends beyond the soccer field, as all players will have access to nutritional plans provided by the Alicia Foundation, a dedicated fitness app provided by Bloom Fitness, along with workforce inclusion and cultural events provided by the Genuine Foundation.

The league currently has teams signed on in Washington, Texas, Tennessee, and Colorado. They hope to expand their presence to the River City in the future.



