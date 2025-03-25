Firefighters offer warning after Chesterfield house catches fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were unharmed but lost their Chesterfield County home to a fire.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Inspiration Drive, off Robious Road, at about 9:45 p.m. Monday and found smoke and flames coming from one side of the home, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

"Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen and is cooking-related," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said. "Forty percent of our house fires so far this year in Chesterfield have started in the kitchen, so we are urging people not to leave cooking unattended."



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.