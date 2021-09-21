Inside the new scary maze at Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt

DOSWELL, Va. -- There is one new scary maze (five mazes total) and one new scare zone (there are four total) to enjoy at Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt.

Here are the details the Virginia theme park has released on the new Halloween attractions.

NEW MAZE Grimm Woods

Welcome to our Haunted Trail, where classic fairy tales leap off the page and lunge at your throat.

Experience three terror-filled stories, straight from the twisted minds of the Brothers Grimm.

Over the river and through the woods, we hope you make it out alive.

NEW SCARE ZONE Uprising

The Doswell Survivors Society is here to help.

Located in a remote area of Safari Village, we hold a safe haven from the Zombie hoard.

Proceed with caution as the blood-thirsty undead are seeking their next meal.

Will their uprising be your downfall?

Kings Dominion

In addition to the mazes and scare zones, park guests can also enjoy five haunted shows and thrill rides like Twisted Timbers, Intimidator™ 305 and Dominator.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is geared for younger park guests during daytime hours. The Great Pumpkin Fest is held Saturdays and Sundays from September 25 through October 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Planet Snoopy closes at 6 p.m. as the park transforms for Halloween Haunt.

