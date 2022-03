RICHMOND, Va. -- The last remaining condo at the Westhampton on Grove mixed-use development came in as the area’s top home sale last month. The 4,300-square-foot, single-level condo at 5706 Grove Ave., Unit 300, sold Feb. 18 for $2.2 million. It had originally been listed at that price in July 2020 but was most recently priced at $2.4 million. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

