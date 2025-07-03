Inside police 'Super Bowl' security operations for Fourth of July celebrations

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are preparing extensive security operations to keep Americans safe during Fourth of July celebrations.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, police are activating their Real Time Crime Center as the hub of operations for the holiday.

"July 4th is one of those holidays where it's all hands on deck," said Kevin Davis, Fairfax County Chief of Police.

Davis calls July Fourth his Super Bowl. This year, the Department of Homeland Security has activated its National Terrorism Advisory System following U.S. strikes against Iran.

When asked if the threat level is elevated, Davis responded, "I think I wouldn't be doing my job if I wasn't always worried, but we know our ability to react is better than it ever has been."

The police department can tap into more than 20,000 live cameras across the county, including body cameras worn by officers.

"The red blinking circles are cops in the community right now with their body camera on. We can watch it, we can hear it. It puts us in a great position to get additional assistance to the police officers in the street," Davis said.

Nearly 300 officers will be activated on Friday alongside the Civil Disturbance Unit, with a helicopter and drones on standby.

"We really just prepare and plan for all of the things," Fairfax County Assistant Chief of Police Bob Blakely said.

Blakely expects large gatherings across the county's more than 400 parks.

"We try to always be highly visible. We believe, you know, preparedness, a little bit of prevention goes a long way," Blakely said.

Officers will be visible on the ground and along waterways.

"July 4th is probably the busiest day of the year," said Tim Judd, Fairfax County Master Police Officer.

Judd captains Marine Patrol One, which is ready to dispatch 24/7.

"We all communicate, get on the same radio frequency, and can all work together to have a safe outcome," Judd said.

For families concerned about safety at public celebrations, Davis offers reassurance.

"Have a plan, celebrate the 4th of July, and just know that your local police department is here to keep you safe," Davis said.

Police helicopters use a Flock Safety camera system to help track threats on the ground. These can identify the color, make, model of a car — even read its license plate — from the sky.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.