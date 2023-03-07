Henrico firefighters rescue woman from Innsbrook lake

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Henrico County fire crews rescued a woman from a lake in the Innsbrook business park.

Crews were called to Lake Rooty, along the 4900 block of Lake Brook Drive, near Nuckols Road at about 1:21 p.m. Tuesday.

"First-arriving units located a 50-year-old female clinging to a buoy in a lake on Lake Brook Drive," Henrico Fire spokesperson Nate Madden wrote. "Two Henrico Fire personnel from the Division’s Technical Rescue/Swift Water Special Operations Team donned appropriate personal protective gear and entered the water, successfully bringing the woman to shore."

The woman was treated for hypothermia.

No information about why the woman was in the water has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.