Proposed Innsbrook food truck park The Glades stalls out

RICHMOND, Va. -- A proposed food truck venue in Innsbrook has run out of gas.

The Glades, which was envisioned as a permanent park for food trucks to set up and serve nearby office workers and families at 4991 Lake Brook Drive, is no longer on the table.

The scrapped plans were confirmed recently by Jane DuFrane, Richmond market leader for Highwoods Properties, which owns the Lake Brook site.

Phu Nguyen, the local entrepreneur who had proposed The Glades concept, would not comment for this story.

In addition to food trucks, The Glades was to feature a farmers market, concerts and a kids play area in addition to seating and decor. Nguyen said last year he had planned to open it on a site next to the North Shore I and North Shore II buildings in mid-October. Nguyen had anticipated The Glades to be a seven-figure investment and would have been built out in phases over time.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.