Inside founder's new plans for Innsbrook food truck park and farmers market

Phu Nguyen
Richmond BizSense
Posted at 7:31 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 07:31:19-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Undeterred by a zoning snag it encountered at the former Innsbrook After Hours property, an upstart food truck park is now planning to open in a different spot a short distance away. The Glades, which would include a farmers market, food trucks, and other amenities, is preparing to open at 4991 Lake Brook Drive in mid-October. Previously The Glades planned to open at the former concert venue site at 4901 Lake Brook Drive, where it had hoped to be up and running this month. Founder Phu Nguyen said the relocation came in response to the discovery that the former concert venue site wasn’t zoned appropriately for The Glades concept.

