Inmate mistakenly released from Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail turns himself in

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An inmate who was mistakenly released from the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail Tuesday turned himself in later that night, jail officials said.

Brian Robert Lewis of Hampton was admitted to the VPRJ on April 30 on charges of felony malicious wounding, strangulation and sexual battery, as well as misdemeanor counts of damaging of a phone line and trespassing.

He was being held without bond.

Casey and Sarah Ballard live roughly a mile away from the jail in Williamsburg. They were concerned after hearing about Lewis's premature release.

"It’s bad because they didn’t just fail us; they failed that inmate," Casey Ballard told News 3.

"I figured someone should’ve known something," Ballard added. "You can’t be in charge of people like that if you’re not going to do your job properly."

In a statement, Superintendent Colonel Roy Witham said, "We are currently working to identify and confirm how this error occurred. Once this review is complete, we will take necessary steps to perfect our processes and procedures."

The VPRJ said Lewis surrendered and turned himself in to custody at around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. How he was released is still under investigation.

Lewis is due to appear in James City County Circuit Court on January 20, 2022.

The VPRJ released the following statement regarding the incident:

"On November 16, 2021 at 6:55 pm, Brian Robert Lewis was recommitted to custody at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. Inmate Lewis surrendered and turned himself into the lobby at VPRJ. A thorough and complete review of this incident continues. VPRJ thanks our local law enforcement partners for their assistance in this matter. Our review of this incident continues and we will provide updates as appropriate." Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

There is no further information.

