Authorities release name of inmate killed at Lawrenceville Correctional

Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 06, 2021
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Officials have released the name of the inmate killed in an apparent in-cell attack by another prisoner earlier this week at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

Sixty-three-year-old Mark A. Grethen died the evening of Aug. 3, according to officials with Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC).

Grethen, who officials said was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. after the attack, was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

The DOC said the inmate who allegedly killed Grethenis serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding and assault by an inmate on an employee.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison.

