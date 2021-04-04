Inmate dies hours after being admitted to Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said an inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail died hours after being admitted to the facility early Sunday morning.

Forty-five-year-old Jonathan Curtiss Couch, of the 9000 block of Raven Wing Drive in Chesterfield, was admitted to the jail around 3 a.m. on a charge of simple assault against a family member, according to 1st Lt. L. A. Ford with the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office.

"During a routine check on Couch around 11 a.m. this morning he was found unresponsive on his bunk," Ford said.

Deputies and medical staff responded and began emergency medical procedures, including a defibrillator, but Couch was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m., according to officials.

Couch's body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, who will determine his cause of death.

"As is always protocol in these cases, the Chesterfield County Police Department was called in and

are conducting an investigation into the matter," Ford said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.