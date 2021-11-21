Watch
Prison officials: Inmate killed in apparent in-cell attack was serving life sentences for sex crimes

Wallens Ridge State Prison
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 21, 2021
BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell.

Gregory Pierce, 47, was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sex crimes, including rape.

The corrections department says the inmate suspected of killing him is serving a life sentence for murder. His name was not yet been released and no charges were immediately reported.

Officials said the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

