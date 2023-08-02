Watch Now
3 inmates die at Greensville Correctional Center, investigation underway

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2010 file photo prison guards stand outside the entrance to the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 21:44:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three inmates died over two days at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, a Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to CBS 6.

The deaths, which occurred on July 30 and July 31, are under investigation.

In each separate incident, the deceased inmate was found unresponsive.

Staff members attempted life-saving measures including administrating naloxone, officials said.

"Two of the inmates were transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The third inmate was declared deceased at the scene by a doctor," a Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson told CBS 6. "The VADOC is still investigating the cause of death. No further information will be released at this time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

