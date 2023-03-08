Sex trafficking arrests made after an investigation at Hanover home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A man and woman were arrested and charged with commercial sex trafficking, child neglect, and other crimes following an investigation centered on a Hanover County home, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Tara Rhiannon Inman, 45, and James Louron Inman, 49, began in January 2023 at a home along the 9200 block of Tall Oaks Lane in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

"This operation was initiated to target the solicitation of prostitution believed to be occurring at this location," a Hanover County Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote. "During the search, numerous incriminating items were collected."

Tara and James Inman were charged with:

Maintaining a bawdy place

Commercial sex trafficking

Child neglect

Possession of schedule I/II narcotics

Additionally, Tara Inman was charged with prostitution.

"Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond," the spokesperson shared.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.