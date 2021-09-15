Injured Henrico football player vows to walk again

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Resilient.

That's the word often used to describe Henrico football player Samar Lemons. In March, he fractured his neck during a football game. He's been working hard to heal and recover ever since.

"Couldn't eat, couldn't talk, couldn't move. I couldn't do nothing but stare at the nurses," Samar explained.

Samar has been training in Petersburg for the past six weeks and now has movement in his legs.

"Everything's still strong like it's supposed to be so now can we connect to make it move like it's supposed to," Samar's trainer, Calvin McIntyere, said.

The two have worked together for six weeks, twice a week. Just recently, they added a third day to their training routine.

McIntyere trains with Samar free of charge.

Samar said that he's determined to walk and move on his own again by the end of the year.

"Everybody wants to see me standing and that's what they gonna see. They gonna see me stand up. It might not happen now, but it's going to happen eventually," Samar said.

He is hopeful that as he works to make strides out of his chair, he will eventually make it back to the football field.

"I'm eventually gonna go. Might get emotional but like hey, I'm here now," Lemons said.

Lemons said that he still has a ways to go before he reaches his goals and that his medical expenses are getting high.

The family has a GoFundMe set up that has raised over $130,000. Those interested in contributing can do so here.