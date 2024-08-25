Infant ejected, 2 others seriously injured in Interstate 95 crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Three people, including an infant, were seriously injured in a wreck along Interstate 95 in Prince George County Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash at the exit for Route 623 at 9:15 a.m. after an SUV ran off the interstate and overturned, Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

When first responders arrived, they found three victims at the scene, including an infant who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to officials with Prince George County Fire and EMS.

"Due to the severity of the injuries sustained, a medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport the infant to a hospital," officials said.

Additionally, troopers said the driver and other passenger were taken to VCU Medical Center.

Troopers said all three are believed to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Prince George firefighters remain on the scene, and drivers are reminded to move over for emergency vehicles as crews continue to work in the area," officials warned.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.