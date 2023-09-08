Couple to open Industrial Taphouse in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Sarah and Jeremy Chapman are reheating an expansion plan they put on the back burner during the pandemic. The husband-and-wife owners of beer-focused restaurant Industrial Taphouse in Hanover recently struck a deal in Goochland County, where they’ll open the concept’s second location. Industrial Taphouse West will take over the building at 12912 Plaza Drive. The roughly 6,300-square-foot building formerly housed The Pickel Barrel restaurant until it closed earlier this year.

