Indoor seating returns to The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast

RICHMOND, Va. — Organizers of the annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center are offering a slight return to normalcy for guests on Thursday.

“This year is the first year since the pandemic that we've added back sit-down seating,” said Matt Smythe, The Giving Heart’s head chef. “We're doing so in a real limited space and limited availability to see if we can prove that that's a viable system.”

Smythe gave CBS 6 a behind-the-scenes look on Wednesday as volunteers sliced turkey, filled pans with cornbread stuffing, and packed to-go containers of cranberry sauce.

That’s in addition to other Thanksgiving staples like ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and more that will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 403 N 3rd Street.

The nonprofit is preparing to feed 4,000 people for free who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal.

Smythe highlights the generous volunteers who return each year.

“Because the Richmond community has been giving for so long, we have team members who are here today who’ve been here 7, 8, 9, and 10 years,” he explained.

This is Smythe’s 10th year with the feast after working his way up to chef from volunteer.

“Volunteers, volunteers, volunteers. This would not happen without the volunteers each day. Just on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we have about 30 to 35 people doing food prep each day,” he stated.

Hundreds of volunteers are scheduled to help serve the Thanksgiving meals at the convention center on Thursday.

There are additional opportunities to pick up a free meal in Richmond on Thursday.

Us Giving Richmond Connections is hosting a meal at Diversity Richmond, located at 1407 Sherwood Ave, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Branch’s Baptist Church is welcoming guests from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3400 Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond.

Operation R.E.A.C.H. is working with Ms. Girlee’s Restaurant at 4809 Parker Street in the East End to serve a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

