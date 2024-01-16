Indoor play-place opens at Stony Point Fashion Park

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Inspired by the classic parental challenge of keeping his kid entertained, a local entrepreneur has brought an indoor playground to Stony Point Fashion Park.

Dan Jenkins recently opened Sunshine Play at the South Richmond mall. The children’s play space features a ball pit and slides, play kitchen, games and toys among other equipment.

The playground is the first of several elements Jenkins has in mind for the business. An on-premises toy store is expected to open later this month and a cafe is in the works in a nearby storefront at the mall.

Jenkins estimated that he spent under $100,000 to launch Sunshine, which opened in December. He was motivated to create the concept because he felt like there weren’t enough indoor activities in the area for his 3-year-old son, Beau.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

