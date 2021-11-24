344-year-old tradition continues at Virginia Governor's Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 344-year-old custom took place again at the Executive Mansion in Richmond Wednesday morning as Gov. Ralph Northam hosted members of the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes for the Indian tax tribute ceremony.

The chiefs of the tribes honored the 1677 signing of the Treaty of Middle Plantation by presenting a deer as a symbolic tax payment to Virginia's governor

“Virginia’s native people enrich our Commonwealth with their vibrant heritage, traditions, and continuing contributions,” Northam previously said. “Even during these difficult and uncertain times, let us remember that our diverse backgrounds only strengthen the Commonwealth we love.”

The tribes also presented handmade gifts and performed traditional dances at the ceremony.

There are 11 state-recognized Indian tribes in Virginia: the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division, Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Monacan Indian Nation, Nansemond Indian Tribe, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, Rappahannock Tribe, and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Seven of the tribes are federally recognized.