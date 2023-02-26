Virginia library closed after 2-car crash sends SUV into building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vehicle crashed into the Indian River Library in Chesapeake Friday night.
Just before 6:20 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Old Greenbrier and Providence roads for a crash between an SUV and a truck.
Police found the SUV struck the library building as a result of the crash.
The driver and the passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck's driver was not hurt.
There are no charges at this time due to conflicting witness statements, police said.
In a tweet, the city said the library would be closed Saturday and Sunday. Details about next week's schedule will be forthcoming.
Due to a vehicle accident involving the building, the Indian River Library will be closed tomorrow and Sunday. Hours and locations of other branch libraries can be found at https://t.co/ZeUbrkdBUg. There were no injuries reported in the accident.— City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) February 25, 2023