Virginia library closed after 2-car crash sends SUV into building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vehicle crashed into the Indian River Library in Chesapeake Friday night.

Just before 6:20 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Old Greenbrier and Providence roads for a crash between an SUV and a truck.

Police found the SUV struck the library building as a result of the crash.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck's driver was not hurt.

There are no charges at this time due to conflicting witness statements, police said.

In a tweet, the city said the library would be closed Saturday and Sunday. Details about next week's schedule will be forthcoming.