Indian grocery chain Triveni Supermarket eyes old David’s Bridal store on Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new-to-market grocery store is coming to Henrico’s West End.

Triveni Supermarket, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based based chain of Indian markets, is looking to open in the former David’s Bridal building at 9101 W. Broad St., according to county planning documents.

The stores sell halal meat, produce, dry goods and more. Its locations also include a bakery, food court and catering operations, according to its website.

Triveni did not respond to requests for comment by press time. Planning documents filed in Henrico in recent weeks simply state that Triveni is looking to renovate the former bridal gown store into a grocery store.

