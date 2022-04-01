Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independent review of Virginia's response to January 3 snowstorm released

The probe was conducted by an independent third party in conjunction with VDOT, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
I-95 shutdown.jpg
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 18:48:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The results of an independent investigation into an unprecedented traffic jam that happened on Interstate 95 after a snowstorm in early January have been released.

The probe was conducted by an independent third party in conjunction with VDOT, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

A letter sent to Governor Youngkin said investigators found that the state's response to the traffic nightmare, which saw thousands of drivers stranded on the highway, was "overcome by the severity and magnitude of the storm and the administration failed to recognize its effects until January 5th".

That was two days after the snow fell.

The report cites missteps when it came to both communications and equipment deployment and said that state agencies collectively lost situation awareness when traditional methods of information gathering broke down.

You can read the full report here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone