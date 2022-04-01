Independent review of Virginia's response to January 3 snowstorm released

RICHMOND, Va. -- The results of an independent investigation into an unprecedented traffic jam that happened on Interstate 95 after a snowstorm in early January have been released.

The probe was conducted by an independent third party in conjunction with VDOT, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

A letter sent to Governor Youngkin said investigators found that the state's response to the traffic nightmare, which saw thousands of drivers stranded on the highway, was "overcome by the severity and magnitude of the storm and the administration failed to recognize its effects until January 5th".

That was two days after the snow fell.

The report cites missteps when it came to both communications and equipment deployment and said that state agencies collectively lost situation awareness when traditional methods of information gathering broke down.

You can read the full report here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.