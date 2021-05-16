HVAC business, Mission From The Heart partner to 'help people and give back'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An area business owner and the head of a nonprofit have teamed up to help neighbors struggling financially during the pandemic.

Michael Vanwyck, who owns Incredible HVAC, is offering discounted preventative maintenance checks for $89.99.

Vanwyck said he will donate half of that fee to Mission From The Heart, the nonprofit founded by CBS 6 Reporter Shelby Brown.

“The overall thing is to help people and give back to the community,” Vanwyck said. “Like I said, if it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't be where we are [and] we wouldn't be able to do what we do.”

Vanwyck said his company has raised $540 so far, but that with warmer weather forecast, he expects appointments will pick up. As a result, more money could be raised through May 30.

Mission From The Heart Foundation is a nonprofit serving students who are experiencing homelessness and low income families in the Metro Richmond area, including Petersburg, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover. To learn more, go to missionfromtheheartrva.org.