Increased security at Hopewell Schools following social media threat

Posted at 7:11 AM, Sep 20, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Hopewell police have confirmed to CBS 6 that there is an active investigation underway into a threat posted to social media.

The Progress-Index reports the threat was posted to a Facebook group reportedly from a student who said they would bring a gun into Hopewell High School Wednesday. Police add that there will be an increased presence of officers at all Hopewell schools.

