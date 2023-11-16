78-unit ‘Bellevue Gardens’ income-based apartment project eyed next to Imperial Village in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of income-based apartments could be in store for a section of the Bellevue neighborhood in Northside.

Out-of-town firm Surber Development and Consulting is planning to build a 78-unit complex at 3940 Rosedale Ave.

Dubbed Bellevue Gardens, the $26 million development would span two buildings on a currently undeveloped 6-acre parcel adjacent to the recently renovated Legacy at Imperial Village senior living complex.

Each building would reach three stories, with one containing 40 units and the other with 38 units. All of the units would be income-based, which Surber owner Jen Surber said is her firm’s specialty.

