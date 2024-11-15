Richmond inclement weather shelter opens in time for winter season: 'I'm so very happy to open this'

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly a month after the Community Resource and Training Center (CRTC) on Chamberlayne Avenue opened its doors, the 2024 inclement weather shelter is open for the first time this season for those experiencing homelessness.

The shelter is part of a multipurpose emergency shelter for the unhoused, where The Salvation Army Central Virginia offers year-round, comprehensive emergency shelter services.

“The shelter is a human basic need and I believe the shelter is really here to respect their human dignity," said Salvation Army Area Commander, Major Samuel Kim.

The shelter will operate between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. from now until April 15, 2025, but the Salvation Army says persistent cold or extreme weather may extend these hours.

Those in need will receive two meals, a place to sleep, and access to restrooms. Space is available for 60 men and 40 women on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Resource Center also houses two 50-bed emergency beds.

While this inclement weather shelter provides access to the most immediate daily needs, it only scratches the surface of the deeper issues of homelessness in the city.

“This is not possible without great partners in this community. The city of Richmond, Henrico County, Homeward, and others,” said Kim. “We can all work together for this great service.”

According to the federally mandated July Point-in-Time Count conducted by Homeward and its partners, there are 585 individuals experiencing homelessness in Greater Richmond, a 20% increase over July 2023.

The shelter location inside the CRTC gives those in need access to the Office of Homelessness Resources, which serves as a bridge to longer-term solutions where people can receive assistance face-to-face with on-site case managers.

Since October 21, the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority has been providing behavioral health services including mental health assessments and case management five days a week inside of the CRT.

The nonprofit Daily Planet is also offering services every other Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with additional services offered Wednesday evenings.

“I believe we need to care for them as they are our neighbors so at least if we can provide this short-term and long-term solution to those who are unhoused, it's why I’m so very happy to open this shelter,” said Kim.

