Incident on Westbound I-64 closes all lanes

Posted at 1:28 PM, May 14, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials in Henrico County are now responding to an incident on Interstate 64's Westbound lanes. This is near mile marker 202.9 or Meadow Road in the county.

It isn't clear what caused the crash but one truck could be seen on Virginia Department of Traffic cameras pulled onto the median of the Interstate.

CBS 6 has reached out to police to find out what happened.

We will update when we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
