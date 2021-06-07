Inaugural Ashland biker event aims to draw out-of-town visitors

ASHLAND, Va. -- The inaugural Ashland Fellowship and Bike Festival wrapped up Sunday the historic town.

The three-day event aimed to give back to the community and help familiarize out-of-towners with the Center of the Universe, as the town is known because of its central location in the Commonwealth.

Organizers had been planning the event since the pandemic began, and teamed up with the Virginia Department of Health to host a vaccine clinic Saturday.

Ashland is the perfect place to find outdoor adventure and cultural activities as well as great restaurants, according to organizers.

“Go out and enjoy,” Matthew Robinette with Richmond Region Tourism said. “You know, we have so many things to offer right in your backyard throughout the Richmond region. From Colonial Heights to Ashland to everywhere in between.”

Money raised from the event will benefit Brown Grove Baptist Church.