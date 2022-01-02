Watch
In nation at war with itself, one Virginia town tries cup of civility

AP Photo, Cal Woodward
Cafe owner Maureen Donnelly Morris talks to customers at Back Street Brews, on Dec. 16, 2021, in Lovettsville, Va., a gathering spot where neighbors of all political persuasions come together for coffee and civil chat. In the neighborhood, the mix of pro-Trump signs, gay-pride rainbow flags and Black Lives Matter banners speaks to a striking diversity in political views and an undercurrent of tension that plays out unfiltered on Facebook. But in this "coffee bubble," left, right, red and blue get along. (AP Photo, Cal Woodward)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 10:41:27-05

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A year after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the United States is split in nearly every way.

The divisions are apparent in the small northern Virginia town of Lovettsville.

There, pro-Trump banners, rainbow flags, Black Lives Matter signs and a contentious local Facebook group illustrate the polarization of this time.

A flag supporting former President Donald Trump flies outside a Lovettsville, Va., home, on Oct. 23, 2021. America's divisions are apparent in the northern Virginia town, where banners of the right and the left mark the community's polarization. But in Lovettsville and places like it across U.S., neighborly ways and social ties persist as well, under the radar of a country that seems at war with itself a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Cal Woodward)

But also in that town, people from the left, right and in between gather at a café that has become a social hub and a place to exchange views and greetings without rancor.

There and other places like it, neighborly ways and social ties persist under the radar of a country that seems at war with itself.

A home along Pennsylvania Avenue, in Lovettsville, Va., displays a fence painted in the colors of the gay-pride rainbow flag, on Oct. 4, 2021. About 20 neighbors showed up to help the owners, Kris Consaul and Sheryl Frye, when they decided on the paint scheme in 2020 as a way to support the town's LGBT youth when young people were isolated at home in the pandemic. The fence has become a showpiece, delighting many neighbors. But in the 2020 campaign, a pro-Trump parade of vehicles diverted off the main street to blast car horns at their property. (AP Photo/Cal Woodward)

