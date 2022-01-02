In nation at war with itself, one Virginia town tries cup of civility
AP Photo, Cal Woodward
Cafe owner Maureen Donnelly Morris talks to customers at Back Street Brews, on Dec. 16, 2021, in Lovettsville, Va., a gathering spot where neighbors of all political persuasions come together for coffee and civil chat. In the neighborhood, the mix of pro-Trump signs, gay-pride rainbow flags and Black Lives Matter banners speaks to a striking diversity in political views and an undercurrent of tension that plays out unfiltered on Facebook. But in this "coffee bubble," left, right, red and blue get along. (AP Photo, Cal Woodward)
By:
The Associated Press
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated2022-01-02 10:41:27-05
LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A year after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the United States is split in nearly every way.
The divisions are apparent in the small northern Virginia town of Lovettsville.
There, pro-Trump banners, rainbow flags, Black Lives Matter signs and a contentious local Facebook group illustrate the polarization of this time.
But also in that town, people from the left, right and in between gather at a café that has become a social hub and a place to exchange views and greetings without rancor.
There and other places like it, neighborly ways and social ties persist under the radar of a country that seems at war with itself.
