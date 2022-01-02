In nation at war with itself, one Virginia town tries cup of civility

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A year after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the United States is split in nearly every way.

The divisions are apparent in the small northern Virginia town of Lovettsville.

There, pro-Trump banners, rainbow flags, Black Lives Matter signs and a contentious local Facebook group illustrate the polarization of this time.

AP Photo, Cal Woodward A flag supporting former President Donald Trump flies outside a Lovettsville, Va., home, on Oct. 23, 2021. America's divisions are apparent in the northern Virginia town, where banners of the right and the left mark the community's polarization. But in Lovettsville and places like it across U.S., neighborly ways and social ties persist as well, under the radar of a country that seems at war with itself a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Cal Woodward)

But also in that town, people from the left, right and in between gather at a café that has become a social hub and a place to exchange views and greetings without rancor.

There and other places like it, neighborly ways and social ties persist under the radar of a country that seems at war with itself.