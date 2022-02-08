Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

In key vote, Democrats reject Wheeler Cabinet appointment

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
Former EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, who has been nominated by Gov. Youngkin to be the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, testifies before the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources at the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Andrew Wheeler
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 15:52:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Democrats who narrowly control the Virginia Senate have voted unanimously against approving former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet.

The party-line vote in the chamber Tuesday was 21-19. The action isn’t necessarily the end of the line for the issue.

The resolution still needs a final procedural vote in the Senate before it moves to the GOP-controlled House, which could push for changes.

A spokesperson for Youngkin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers