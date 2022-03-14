Photos show gunman robbing Hopewell store, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identity a gunman they say robbed a Hopewell store Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the “In and Out” convenience store on Oaklawn Boulevard at 5:45 p.m. for a robbery that had just happened, Lt. Cheyenne Casale said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the lone offender entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk," Casale said.

After the robber was handed an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran out of the store, according to Casale.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

Officers described the suspect as a Black male with a medium build, between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing between 170 to 190 pounds.

Police said the man was armed with a dark-colored handgun. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask to cover his face, dark-colored pants, and black boots, Casale said.

Police released store surveillance images of the suspect, one of which has a reddish hue because of glare from the sun, Casale noted.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or people who wish to remain anonymous can call the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.