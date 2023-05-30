The $70-million plan to improve Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County’s Staples Mill Road has the potential to become a “complete street” – one that can provide safe, efficient travel options for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and public transit passengers, in addition to access for rail passengers – but a number of costly enhancements are needed to make that a reality, a consulting firm concluded recently in a 58-page report about the corridor and 12 square miles surrounding it. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews