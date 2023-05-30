Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

The $70-million plan to improve Staples Mill Road

Staples Mill Road
Henrico Citizen
Vehicles travel along Staples Mill Road near its intersection with Hilliard Road/Glenside Drive in Henrico County. <br/>
Staples Mill Road
Posted at 9:59 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 09:59:17-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County’s Staples Mill Road has the potential to become a “complete street” – one that can provide safe, efficient travel options for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and public transit passengers, in addition to access for rail passengers – but a number of costly enhancements are needed to make that a reality, a consulting firm concluded recently in a 58-page report about the corridor and 12 square miles surrounding it. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone