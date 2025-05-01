Imposter utility workers seek access to Henrico homes: 'Don't open your door'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials are warning residents after receiving reports of individuals claiming to be Department of Public Utilities employees attempting to gain access to homes. The county received two reports on Wednesday and in early April of people posing as county workers.

"There is no reason for a public utilities or public works or any like county worker to enter your house unannounced," Henrico Department of Public Utilities (DPU) Director Bentley Chan told CBS 6.

Chan explained that one common false claim used by the imposters doesn't align with how county utilities operate.

"What we heard was someone said that they needed to work in a water meter and for the general public your water meter is not in your house," Chan said.

County officials urge residents to be vigilant about verifying the identity of anyone claiming to be a county employee before allowing them access to their property.

"If they're not wearing a Henrico County uniform if they're not wearing a Henrico County badge or like documentation, to call us and ask about it," Chan said.

The county recommends not opening doors until confirming the visitor's identity and affiliation.

Those with video doorbells can use them to request identification, or residents can speak through the door.

"These people are strangers, you don't know them and you don't know what they're doing, best to be cautious," Chan said.

Chan expressed disappointment that this type of scam, which has been reported in other cities across the country, has now appeared in Henrico.

"We all pull together, we all try and help each other and for someone to come in and try and do that and try to say that, take advantage of people trust, that's very concerning," Chan said.

He emphasized that legitimate county employees would never object to verification.

"Ask lots of questions and anybody who's supposed to be there would be more than happy to answer those and give you the best information," Chan said.

Anyone with concerns can contact Henrico County Police or call the county directly to verify an employee's identity at 804-501-5275 during business hours and 804-501-5025 after hours.



