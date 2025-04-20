Helicopter drops thousands of Easter eggs in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. —The Easter Bunny took flight in Petersburg, dropping thousands of chocolate eggs from a helicopter over Halifax Street.

Children raced to collect as many eggs as possible after they fell from the sky during the special Easter celebration along Halifax Street.

"It feels good to have everyone together for a change, having a good time and everybody enjoying themselves," Stanley Anderson said. "[We're] especially out here for the kids. It's really a good thing. We're just out just supporting the kids for real."

The event featured more than just the aerial egg delivery. Families enjoyed games, inflatables, and live music suitable for all ages.

One excited child simply stated, "I'm just excited about getting some eggs."

The helicopter egg drop was organized by Impact Nation.

