This immersive Van Gogh exhibition makes it to Richmond; virtual reality costs extra

RICHMOND, Va. -- The world of sunflowers, cafés, and dreamy evenings is coming to the River City. It’s an occasion designed by organizers to dazzle the senses while striking a sense of wonder and a new appreciation for one of history’s most acclaimed artists.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” celebrates the life and art of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. The show, hosted at Exhibition Hub Richmond Art Center, explores a handful of this Post-Impressionist’s works, but with some modern twists.

Exhibition Hub An image from inside "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" which opens in Richmond this Thursday and runs through October.



Filled with special lighting, sound effects, and synchronized music, the immersive exhibit attempts to redefine what it is to experience art. Rather than walk and view, like in a typical museum setting, this show strives to be an intensely interactive experience that dives into Van Gogh’s personal perspective and legacy.

Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.