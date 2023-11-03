'Completely immersive' Maymont Garden Glow features laser forest, waterfall, moon bridge and grotto

RICHMOND, Va. -- Maymont Garden Glow, which illuminates the 100-acre Richmond historic estate's gardens and grounds, is an experience that just may take your breath away.

Amber Walczuk, Maymont’s senior manager special events and facility sales, said the event began by taking what is already beautiful about the Japanese garden "and just show it off."

The fundraiser for the park, which is now in its sixth year, is bigger and brighter for 2023.

"We make this completely immersive experience where you walk in, and from the floor to the ceiling, all the way to the sky is just illuminated," Walczuk said.

The explosion of lights begins once you enter Maymont's gates.

"In the last six years we've grown it steadily to encompass our full six-acre glow village on this Carriage House lawn," Walczuk said.

There are also all food trucks, all kinds of activities, fun glow furniture for seating and art installations.

Trolley services are available, but since it is an outdoor event, you should dress accordingly. The trails are just under two miles.

"There's a laser forest, there's the waterfall, the moon bridge, the grotto," Walczuk said. "You follow that path with hundreds of other guests around you and you'll see at all."

More than 1,000 volunteers work to create Garden Glow, which is something Walczuk is proud of and excited for guests to see.

"I hope they've seen something they've never seen before just wowed by... something so ordinary turned into something so special," Walczuk said.

Garden Glow is open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 and then at 5 p.m. through the end of the event on Sunday, Nov. 12. Click here for more information and to get tickets.