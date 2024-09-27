Watch Now
Driver killed after car strikes trees in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after the car they were driving veered off the road and crashed into two trees in Prince George County, police say.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Friday on the 6500 block of Thweatt Drive. The driver, 24-year-old Ikeria Max-Yeboah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Max-Yeboah was not wearing a seatbelt.

If you witnessed or have more information about this crash, police ask you to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

