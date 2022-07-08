Ignite RPS helps teachers put fun learning tools in Richmond classrooms

RICHMOND, Va. — You can help Richmond elementary school teachers get fun learning tools for their students by attending a fun gala this Saturday, July 9.

Ignite RPS, a new organization dedicated to helping teachers in Richmond, is hosting the fundraising gala.

Ignite raises money to help teachers buy school supplies.Not only markers and pencils but fun, educational toys and games which would otherwise come out of the teachers’ pockets.

Teachers put together Amazon wishlists of up $250, and then Ignite buys the items for them and brings the stuff to their classroom.

Ashley Greene, who was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year, was one of the lucky recipients of items for her class at Overby-Sheppard last year.

WTVR Ashley Greene. July 8, 2022.

"It just gave me a warm feeling inside just to see their eyes light up and then go, like, just want to touch everything," said Greene. "Like it’s not Christmas, but it felt like Christmas."

Some of the fun, new things the students got to learn with was a math and language hop-scotch game and little phones that helped with their pronunciations as they read books out loud.

WTVR Ignite RPS is a new organization helping Richmond teachers get fun learning tools for their classrooms. July 8, 2022.

The teachers are currently selected by Sarah Hunter, the RPS teacher liaison, who takes recommendations from principals and other admins based on who they think is in need and most deserving. But, by next school year they plan on having a formal application process in place, and want to help two to three teachers a month.

The Ignite RPS Summer Gala starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Hoffheimer Building in Scott’s Addition.

The adults-only event will feature live music and a DJ, a photo booth and $2,000-worth of raffle prizes ranging from local artwork to a private-chef cooked meal for two. They also plan to auction surprise items after the raffles are done.

Cocktail or black tie attire is recommended and there will be a full, cash bar and free appetizers.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Teachers will only have to pay $5 or less for entry, and the first 10 teachers at the door get in free.

You can find more info for the event on their Instagram. If you can't make the gala, but still want to donate, you can do so through their website.

