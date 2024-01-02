Icy road conditions force Virginia drivers to turn around on 288

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Icy roads have caused problems for drivers Tuesday morning in Central Virginia.

One icy issue occurred along Route 288 in Goochland County where a multi-vehicle crash was reported near the Broad Street exit.

That crash closed all northbound lanes and backed up traffic for three miles.

Photos shared from the scene showed cars turning around on the highway to avoid the ice.

Ricky Clavelle Icy conditions force drivers to turn around on Route 288 near West Broad Street in Henrico County, Va. on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

"The West End of Henrico County is having issues with icy roads this morning. Please remind drivers to use extra caution this morning with bridges and roadways until the temperature warms," Henrico Police Lieutenant Patrick Crook wrote in an email about the morning ice.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will bring sunshine mixing with some clouds and highs in the low 50s.

