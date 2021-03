MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Kelly Jenkins works as a nurse at the Memorial Regional Medical Center. The past year she's been hard at work, helping COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Shannon Lilly surprised this nurse with some much needed relaxation as apart of CBS 6 Gives.

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.