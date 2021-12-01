ICNA Relief opens food pantry to the public this week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Islamic Center of North America (INCA Relief) - Richmond Chapter, will open its new resource center to the public on Thursday.

The national organization strives to serve underserved communities and helps refugees through programs like food pantries.

"Staple items, you know, some rice, some canned foods, some juice, pantry essentials," Hamna Saleem, Outreach Coordinator for ICNA Relief- Richmond chapter, said. "Alongside that, we gave them fresh produce, bread, and things of that nature, so that way they also have a good source of nutrient-dense foods."

In addition to food, ICNA leaders said the resource center would offer counseling, ESL learning opportunities, and basic technology skill learning.

"Many opportunities for the community to come in and you know, get some help on some paperwork they need to be clarified on," Saleem said. "You know, try and learn English as a second language, or pick up a new skill, maybe learn how to budget, maybe learn how to use Excel, even just learn how to open their email."

The community center will open to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday.

It will be located at 3009 Lafyatte Avenue in Henrico.

