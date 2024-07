RICHMOND, Va. --Several years after opening a smaller facility in Powhatan, local ice hockey booster Fred Festa is eyeing a two-rink venue in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Sports Enterprises, an entity tied to Festa, is planning to build an 89,000-square-foot facility that would have two NHL-sized ice hockey rinks at full build-out.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.